Texas Longhorns Baseball Dominate Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 14-4

In a midweek matchup, the Longhorns dominated the Texas A&M- Corpus Christi Islanders 14-4 at Disch-Falk Field

The University of Texas Longhorns have continued their streak of taking no prisoners and winning ballgames. Texas was able to secure a 14-4 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders at Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday evening.

Following the loss to Texas A&M in last week's mid-week matchup, the Longhorns needed to bounce back with some resounding performances to ensure their seasonal goals stayed alive.

Texas was able to capitalize off of their conference sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks over the weekend and continue that momentum into a thrashing of the Islanders.

In just 12 hits against the Islanders, the Longhorns were able to secure 14 runs, the second most of the night for a top-25 team behind only LSU and Virginia Tech.

Perhaps the most impressive showing of the evening on the Longhorns side of the ball was designated hitter Ivan Melendez. The redshirt sophomore had a four-hit evening in which he secured three RBI.

Superstar third baseman Cam Williams continued his dominant streak as he homered and drew three walks on the evening, once again solidifying himself as one of, if not the, best third baseman in the nation.

Finally, second baseman Mitchell Daly made some noise against the Islanders as he had two hits and four RBI against Corpus Christi.

For as much as we have talked about the Texas lineup needing to get going, they proved against a competitive (at least in the early goings) Islanders team that they have what it takes to dominate opponents.

The Longhorns will continue their stretch of home games against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday night and then will host conference rivals Kansas State for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Texas currently sits at number four in the NCAA Baseball rankings and a dominant midweek win will only bolster their case for advancement. Everything that manager David Pierce has wanted this club to accomplish up to this point has come to fruition.

The only thing standing between them and seeing out the ultimate goal is solid conference play and ensuring that midweek games, like tonight, are effectively handled. The Longhorns have exactly what it takes to go the distance.

