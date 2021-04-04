Longhorns Coach Beard Reveals 'Help' He Needs From Texas Fans

As the new head coach of the Texas Longhorns basketball team, Chris Beard knows the importance that the fans play in the program's success.

Last Thursday, the Texas Longhorns stunned the basketball world when it hired former Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. Beard’s resume is impressive and includes a 2018 Elite Eight appearance and a 2019 National Championship appearance (85-77 loss to Virginia).

Now, Beard heads to Austin hoping to revive an underwhelming Longhorns program that has not won an NCAA Tournament game since the 2013-14 season under Rick Barnes.

Upon introducing himself, the new head coach expressed extreme confidence in himself and the program.

However, Beard was also quick to ask Longhorn Nation for help, realizing that, with the support of the fans at the Erwin Center next season, the Longhorns will not be able to fully live up to their expectations.

"I need your help. I don't think I have all the answers," Beard said. "We've got to make the Frank Erwin center the toughest place to play this season. A home-court advantage is critical, and I'm going to need your help."

What are those expectations? For Beard it is simple. Bring a national championship to Austin as quickly as possible.

"We've got to get this program to where it's competing for national championships. How are we going to get there? By uniting the Longhorns' basketball family. When it's united, it's a powerful thing. And college basketball is all about players. Players are No. 1. Players are No. 2, and players are No. 3.”

This veteran Texas team will surely lose some key players this offseason, but Beard believes that it is not time to rebuild.

“This will not be a rebuild,'' he said. "This will not be, 'Put an asterisk by the first season, because it doesn't matter.' We will win now.”

For the Texas men’s basketball to turn its program around and become a National Championship contender, Beard and his new staff will need to hit the ground running.

