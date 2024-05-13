Texas Longhorns Basketball Schedule: SEC Opponents, Locations Revealed
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are headed to the SEC next season, which means a completely different schedule with multiple new opponents to prepare for.
The Longhorns and coach Rodney Terry now know who and where they'll be playing next season, though times and dates are still TBD.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the home and away opponents for Texas next season, and there's some interesting matchups on tap.
Here are the home opponents for the Longhorns:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
-Auburn
-Georgia
-Kentucky
-Missouri
-Oklahoma
-Tennessee
-Texas A&M
Here are the away opponents for Texas:
-Arkansas
-Florida
-LSU
-Ole Miss
-Mississippi State
-Oklahoma
-South Carolina
-Texas A&M
-Vanderbilt
There's a lot to digest here. Fittingly, the Longhorns will have home and away meetings with heated rivals Texas A&M and Oklahoma while also hosting an old rival, Missouri.
Texas will face off against two of its former head coaches, as the Longhorns will host Rick Barnes and Tennessee while visiting Ole Miss and Chris Beard.
The Longhorns might've dodged a bullet by avoiding a trip to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky. Instead, new head coach Mark Pope and the Wildcats will be traveling to Austin to face Texas at the Moody Center.
Aside from the meetings with OU and A&M, the Longhorns' most interesting home-and-away opponent is Arkansas. The Razorbacks and new head coach John Calipari will be one of the most talked-about teams next season, so a pair of meetings with Texas will certainly draw tons of eyes.