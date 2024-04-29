BREAKING: Texas Longhorns Land Commitment from Vanderbilt Transfer Malik Presley
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are continuing to revamp their backcourt through the transfer portal.
The Longhorns have landed a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer guard Malik Presley, who posted the announcement to his Instagram on Monday. This gives Texas its fifth portal add of the offseason.
Presley, a San Marcos, Texas native from just south of Austin, played in 26 games and made five starts as a freshman for Vanderbilt and coach Jerry Stackhouse this past season. The southpaw averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting while playing 11.8 minutes per game.
He scored a season-best 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes during an 80-65 loss to then-No. 13 Auburn on Jan. 17.
ESPN Stats lists Presley as a guard but he stands at 6-6, 185 pounds and uses his length and ball-handling ability to stride past smaller defenders on the perimeter or challenge big men once he gets to the cup. As a freshman, he showed a knack for attacking from the baseline, where he displayed his athleticism on some impressive dunks while also throwing in the occasional back-to-basket post move.
Presley had originally been on Texas' recruiting radar under former coach Chris Beard in 2022. He made an official visit to Austin in October of that year while also receiving offers from TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Houston and his hometown Texas State Bobcats.
The Longhorns have already added transfer commitments and ensuing signatures from Oregon State's Jordan Pope, Arkansas' Tramon Mark, and Indiana State's Julian Larry and Jayson Kent. Presley now provides some depth at guard for the Longhorns who, along with the other transfers, will already feature Chendall Weaver and five-star freshman Tre Johnson in the backcourt for coach Rodney Terry.