Former Texas RB Bijan Robinson Reveals 'Christian McCaffrey' Role for Falcons
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson showed during his rookie year with the Atlanta Falcons that he's a star in the making, and now he's getting a new offensive role to reflect that.
When speaking to the media on Monday, Robinson revealed that the plan under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is to get more "creative" in what the former Texas star described as a role similar to that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.
“I’m going to be more of a runner that does everything else," Robinson said. "It’s like runner first, like what I did in college, and then still having that access to go to receiver, still having access to do creative things out of the backfield,” Robinson said. “More so like how they use Christian down there in San Francisco, something that like. So, that’s kind of like what the plan is here.”
As a rookie, Robinson showed off the versatility that Texas fans were accustomed to seeing during his three years with the Longhorns. He finished his first NFL season with 214 carries for 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 487 yards and four more scores.
Robinson has been battling an ankle injury this offseason, but told reporters that he feels "great" as he returned to practice earlier than expected on Monday.
“I feel great,” Robinson said. “I know that I had to continue to rehab it and just get comfortable being back to myself. But it’s good. It’s good to be back on the field with the guys.”
The Falcons will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.