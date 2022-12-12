Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges
AUSTIN - Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.
Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.
The University of Texas released a statement on the situation on Monday.
“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”
According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.
Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.
So far in 2022, Beard has the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.
Beard first became a head coach at McMurry University in 2012, and has also had stops at Angelo State, Arkansas Little Rock, and Texas Tech, compiling a 237–98 overall record.
Beard is also 10-4 in NCAA tournaments and helped Texas Tech reach a final four and national title game in 2019.
This is a developing news story and will be updated. Stick with LonghornsCountry.com for the latest updates.
