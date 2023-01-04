Skip to main content

Longhorns Christian Bishop OUT With Injury vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns will be without arguably their top big man for the rest of the game vs. Kansas State.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were already in a bad position against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night, trailing 58-40 at the half. 

But things may get worse in the second half for interim coach Rodney Terry, as he will be without one of his top frontcourt players in Christian Bishop.

Bishop was forced to leave the game at halftime due to a lower back contusion and has since been ruled out of action for the remainder of the contest. 

At the time of the injury, Bishop had scored five points off of the bench and had grabbed one rebound. 

As a team, the Longhorns were not performing poorly offensively, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.

However, the struggles have been on the defensive side of the ball, where they have allowed the Wildcats to hit a scorching hot 62 percent from the field, and just under 57 percent from three. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17527480
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim for their second win of Big 12 play on Tuesday against an underrated Kansas State Wildcats team.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17527463
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Preview & How to Watch

Longhorns look to continue the momentum into the new year against conference foe Kansas State.

By Adam Glick
DC
Play
News

What If Texas Hired Sonny Dykes Before TCU Came Calling?

Sonny Dykes will play for national title, and could have been Texas' next head coach.

By Cole Thompson

The Wildcats have also dominated in the pain thus far - a scoring differential that will likely only increase with Bishop unable to return. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_17527480
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim for their second win of Big 12 play on Tuesday against an underrated Kansas State Wildcats team.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17527463
Men's Basketball

No. 6 Longhorns vs. Kansas State: Preview & How to Watch

Longhorns look to continue the momentum into the new year against conference foe Kansas State.

By Adam Glick
DC
News

What If Texas Hired Sonny Dykes Before TCU Came Calling?

Sonny Dykes will play for national title, and could have been Texas' next head coach.

By Cole Thompson
Johntay Cook
News

Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class

We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.

By Matt Galatzan
Akana
Recruiting

Texas Decision Came Down to Final Week for Akana

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Roger Clemens
Baseball

Longhorns Legend Roger Clemens Details Late Coach Cliff Gustafson's Recruiting

Roger Clemens spoke fondly of former coach Cliff Gustafson following his passing on Monday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sam Ehlinger
Football

WATCH: Former Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Records First NFL Touchdown With Colts

Sam Ehlinger saw game action once again against the Giants and recorded his first career NFL touchdown.

By Connor Zimmerlee
marcus carr 34
Men's Basketball

Longhorns G Marcus Carr Wins Big 12 Player of the Week

Marcus Carr continues to pour it on for the Texas Longhorns while earning more conference accolades in the process.

By Zach Dimmitt