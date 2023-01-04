Longhorns Christian Bishop OUT With Injury vs. Kansas State

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were already in a bad position against the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night, trailing 58-40 at the half.

But things may get worse in the second half for interim coach Rodney Terry, as he will be without one of his top frontcourt players in Christian Bishop.

Bishop was forced to leave the game at halftime due to a lower back contusion and has since been ruled out of action for the remainder of the contest.

At the time of the injury, Bishop had scored five points off of the bench and had grabbed one rebound.

As a team, the Longhorns were not performing poorly offensively, shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 33 percent from three.

However, the struggles have been on the defensive side of the ball, where they have allowed the Wildcats to hit a scorching hot 62 percent from the field, and just under 57 percent from three.

The Wildcats have also dominated in the pain thus far - a scoring differential that will likely only increase with Bishop unable to return.

