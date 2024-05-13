Longhorns Ex Christian Jones Reveals Why 'Texas is Back!' After Joining Arizona Cardinals
AUSTIN -- Many Texas fans felt Sam Ehlinger put a "curse" on the program after confidently saying "We're baaaack" following the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia in 2019.
Exactly five years later to the day, the Longhorns found themselves in the same stadium on an even bigger stage. Though the thrilling loss to Washington was as heartbreaking as they come, Texas reestablished itself among college football's elite, something a Longhorns draftee talked about recently.
Former Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones, who was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft last month, spoke to the Arizona media about his time at Texas didn't hesitate to utter the infamous three-word phrase.
“Honestly, big shout out to Coach Sark, for real,” Jones said.“Coach Sark came in to a ’21 team that really had no culture. All the growing pains and all that to turn it around in such a short time, we
got rid of all the anchors and now we have straight oars. Everyone’s on the same mission, doing the same thing. Same mindset. Anyone who is not with it, they can get gone. For real. I think Texas is back, you feel me? Just off of culture alone.”
Jones appeared in 61 games while making 48 starts during his six years at Texas. He was a Joe Moore Award semifinalist in 2023 and an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection in 2022 and 2023 by the league's coaches. He did this all while blocking for Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Jonathon Brooks, all of whom are now in the NFL.
“Arizona got a great player and person, and a guy with a very bright future in the NFL,” Sarkisian said after Jones was drafted.