Kyler Murray, Out Since Oct. 5, Officially Done for the Season With Foot Injury
Kyler Murray's season is over. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced the news at his press conference on Friday, revealing that Murray would not play again this season and that his recovery from injury was not progressing as the team had hoped it would.
Murray has been out for the last two months dealing with a foot injury. He left Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Titans and was originally considered day-to-day. He was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5 and is now out for the rest of the year.
Murray completed 68.3% of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts this season. The Cardinals started 2-3 with Murray under center. He's now missed significant time in three of the last four seasons.
In his third season, the Cardinals went 11-6 with Murray starting 14 of those games, and made the playoffs for the first time since Bruce Arians was the head coach. Jonathan Gannon took over in 2023 and has yet to have a winning season.
Last year, with Murray healthy the entire season, the Cardinals went 8-9. Murray was 11th in passing yards, seventh in completion percentage and 13th in touchdown passes. Murray has two years remaining on his current contract which was signed in 2022.