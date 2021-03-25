Longhorns Ex LaMarcus Aldridge Leaves Spurs Via NBA Buyout

With the buyout, the 35-year old forward can become a free agent and join any team he wishes, one that is most likely an NBA Title contender

Former Texas Longhorns forward LaMarcus Aldridge is now a free agent after the San Antonio Spurs executed a buyout of his contract, the Spurs announced.

The Spurs worked to find a trading partner for Aldridge, but there were no takers. So now the 35-year old former NBA All-Star is a free agent and can sign with any team. Speculation has centered on him joining a contender like the Heat or Lakers.

Less than a week ago, ESPN’s Brian Windthorst reported that the Spurs had ‘offers on the table’ for Aldridge and that talks were ongoing.

Aldridge and the Spurs announced they were parting ways on March 10. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters that news during a press conference.

At the time, Aldridge was averaging just 13.7 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game, the latter being his career-low in a single season. From that point, Aldridge waited to see if the Spurs could work out a deal.

Aldridge, who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas, could interest a contender looking for depth at the forward or center positions. After starting his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Aldridge, a Texas native, came to the Spurs via free agency. He earned two All-NBA selections and three NBA Al-Star game selections with the Spurs while averaging 19.5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and more than a block per game in San Antonio.

Also with the Spurs, Aldridge had more than 7,000 points and 3,000 rebounds, joining a distinctive list of Spurs legends and Basketball Hall of Famers that includes David Robinson, Tim Duncan, George Gervin, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

