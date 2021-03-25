Official Visit Dates Set For Multiple Top Longhorns 2022 Recruits

Multiple official visit dates have been set for a handful of top 2022 recruiting targets for the Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum was already full steam ahead following a commitment from yet another talented in-state prospect on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, things got even more exciting for the Longhorns recruiting efforts, when multiple top 2022 targets set their official visit dates for the month of June, including several uncommitted prospects.

The first group of players is set to visit from June 4-6 and includes wideout Shazz Preston out of St. James high school in Lousiana, as well as Texarkana Texas High defensive end, Derrick Brown.

The following weekend, Elite wideout Frisco Liberty Evan Stewart, who recently de-committed from the Longhorns on March 12, is set to visit from June 13-16.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football Postponed Due To COVID Protocols



The biggest weekend of the month for the Longhorns, however, comes on the weekend of June 18-20, when 15 prospects will visit the 40 Acres, including eight un-committed prospects.

Those uncommitted prospects including North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Matthews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka.

All seven current Longhorns commitments will also visit on June 18-20, including Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

Last but not least, Pilot point linebacker Ish Harris will visit on the final weekend of the month from June 24-26. Harris is considering Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Utah, and Texas A&M. Harris is also set to visit A&M on June 11.

READ MORE: Longhorns Spring Football: Who Will Step Up For Texas on Defense?

What do you think about the postponement of spring football? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Is Longhorns Star Linebacker Juwan Mitchell Leaving Austin?