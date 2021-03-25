Longhorns C Kai Jones Declares For NBA Draft

The Texas Longhorns lost another key piece of their core on Wednesday, when center Kai Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft

The Texas Longhorns lost another major piece of their roster on Wednesday when stud big man Kai Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jones made the announcement via his personal Twitter account, thanking the university, his teammates, and his coaches for helping him through his time in Austin.

“It was truly an honor to represent the Texas Longhorns for the past two seasons and suit up with my brothers night in and night out," Jones said in his statement. "I want to thank Coach Smart, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me and helping me grow on and off the court. I feel like I’ve improved as a player, a teammate, and a person as a Longhorn. My time here has set me up to be successful as I take the next steps in my career. “Since I can remember, having the chance to play in the National Basketball Association has been my dream. Growing up in the Bahamas, not many of my peers have had the opportunity that I have in front of me now, the ability to achieve those dreams. And for that, I want to thank my family, especially my mom and dad, for providing me the opportunity to be in the position I am in today. My story is just beginning, but I’ve already come so far and my journey to this point has prepared me for this moment. “With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft! I will be relinquishing my collegiate eligibility and intend to sign with an agent, but it’s forever #HookEm.”

In 2020, Jones was one of the Horns' most talented players, averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks, while shooting 58-percent from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc.

Jones currently sits at No. 17 on Jeremy Woo's Sports Illustrated NBA Big Board. Jones's frontcourt teammate, freshman Greg Brown, who could be the next to declare, sits just ahead of Jones at No. 16 on Woo's big board.

