Texas Longhorns Flip Pair of 2025 Texas A&M Baseball Commits
It has certainly been a whirlwind of a week for the Texas Longhorns.
From announcing the departure of coach David Pierce on Monday morning, to the announcement the next day that his replacement would be Jim Schlossnagle - the coach of Texas' rival, the Texas A&M Aggies.
While the animosity likely won't die down anytime soon, Schlossnagle and his staff have gone to work already on the recruiting trail to land commits. That effort was rewarded early as the Longhorns landed a portal addition in Penn pitcher Eli Trop.
Not just looking to add via the portal, they flipped an Sam Cozart on Thursday afternoon. Cozart, a former member of the Aggies' 2025 recruiting class, is a right-handed pitcher from Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC).
He brings an intimidating presence on the mound, utilizing every inch of his 6-7, 240-pound frame to attack hitters at the plate. Boasting a strong repertoire of pitches, from a fastball that sits in the low 90s to a nasty slider, the right-hander has the potential to be a dominant force on the mound.
For most staffs, the addition of Trop and Cozart would constitute a strong week on the recruiting trail. They weren't done there, though, and on Friday evening, they managed to flip another recruit from A&M's 2025 class.
Per reports from On Texas Football, this latest commitment comes from Jack Paris, a right-hander and first baseman out of Kinkaid HS in Houston. Standing at 6-3 and 200 pounds, he has a fastball that has also been clocked in the 90s as well. Landing him was another big win for Schlossnagle, especially with his potential at multiple positions.
These undoubtedly will not be the last commits the Longhorns get under the new regime, both from the high school ranks and through the transfer portal. For now, though, fans can rest easy knowing the new staff are being aggressive about adding talented players.