Longhorns Country

Texas Baseball Lands Transfer Pitcher After Jim Schlossnagle Hire - Report

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly adding Penn transfer pitcher Eli Trop following the hire of coach Jim Schlossnagle.

Matt Galatzan

Aug 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle throws out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns shook the college baseball world Tuesday with the hiring of former Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, but the new additions aren’t stopping there.

Per reports from On Texas Football, the Longhorns have landed Penn transfer pitcher Eli Trop for next season. The Seattle native played three seasons for the Quakers. The 6-4, 225-pound RHP is heading into his senior year. 

During his three years in the Ivy League, Trop made 48 appearances, mostly as a reliever. He’s yet to make a collegiate start, but has four saves to his name. While at Penn, he went 7-2 with 55.2 inning pitched while surrendering a 3.07 ERA, 35 hits, one home run, a .179 batting average, 82 strikeouts and 33 walks. 

This past season in a 6-5 win over Brown, he had a season-high in innings pitched (3) and strikeouts (4).

Schlossnagle wasn’t a stranger to having Ivy League talent on his roster during his time at Texas A&M. This past season, the Aggies had Columbia transfer Hayden Schott in the outfield and Penn transfer Jackson Appel at catcher. Appel played two seasons at Penn with Trop, who will now see what life is like under Schlossnagle. 

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte officially welcomed Schlossnagle on Tuesday evening. 

“What a great day it is to be a Longhorn,” Del Conte said. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle joining our Longhorn Family, and like everything we do, we couldn’t have made this happen without the incredible leadership of our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a critical piece in every decision we make, they are such great friends and counsel, and together help us make great days like today happen for Longhorn Nation. I can’t thank them enough.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News