Texas Baseball Lands Transfer Pitcher After Jim Schlossnagle Hire - Report
The Texas Longhorns shook the college baseball world Tuesday with the hiring of former Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle, but the new additions aren’t stopping there.
Per reports from On Texas Football, the Longhorns have landed Penn transfer pitcher Eli Trop for next season. The Seattle native played three seasons for the Quakers. The 6-4, 225-pound RHP is heading into his senior year.
During his three years in the Ivy League, Trop made 48 appearances, mostly as a reliever. He’s yet to make a collegiate start, but has four saves to his name. While at Penn, he went 7-2 with 55.2 inning pitched while surrendering a 3.07 ERA, 35 hits, one home run, a .179 batting average, 82 strikeouts and 33 walks.
This past season in a 6-5 win over Brown, he had a season-high in innings pitched (3) and strikeouts (4).
Schlossnagle wasn’t a stranger to having Ivy League talent on his roster during his time at Texas A&M. This past season, the Aggies had Columbia transfer Hayden Schott in the outfield and Penn transfer Jackson Appel at catcher. Appel played two seasons at Penn with Trop, who will now see what life is like under Schlossnagle.
Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte officially welcomed Schlossnagle on Tuesday evening.
“What a great day it is to be a Longhorn,” Del Conte said. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Coach Schlossnagle joining our Longhorn Family, and like everything we do, we couldn’t have made this happen without the incredible leadership of our chairman of the board of regents and our president. Chairman Eltife and President Hartzell are a critical piece in every decision we make, they are such great friends and counsel, and together help us make great days like today happen for Longhorn Nation. I can’t thank them enough.”