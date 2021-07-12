Is Texas In Line For Another Alabama Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns could be in line for yet another transfer from the defending national champions

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns have been one of the most active teams in the country in the NCAA Transfer Portal on both sides of the ball.

Whether it has been players coming or going, The amount of turnover on the 40 Acres has been substantial.

On the incoming side, the Longhorns have particularly become a destination for some of the top transfers from around the country on the defensive side of the ball

In fact, in just the first few weeks of Sarkisian's tenure as head coach, the Longhorns received five incoming transfers on defense, including a pair of defenders from the SEC in former Alabama EDGE Ben Davis, and LSU outside linebacker, Ray Thornton.

Sarkisian also received a commitment on the offensive side from former Alabama running back Keilan Robinson, giving him two players from his former team to add to his arsenal.

Now, Sarkisian and the Horns could be in line for yet another talented Alabama transfer, in EDGE/outside linebacker King Mwikuta who, according to Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Mike Farrell, is heavily considering Texas.

Per Farrell:

Several schools expressed immediate interest, but three of the top ones to keep an eye on are Texas, Kentucky and Auburn. The Longhorns are still in search of help at linebacker, and with several ex-Bama coaches now in Austin, this connection may put them over the top.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Mwikuta, who had just one tackle last season, and played the majority of his snaps on special teams, was one of the top outside linebacker prospects in the country coming out of high school but has struggled to break through to the starting lineup on a heavily talented Alabama roster.

