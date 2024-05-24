WATCH: Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond 'Getting Ready' With Offseason Workout
AUSTIN -- It’s that time of the offseason after the spring game where Texas Longhorns fans are dying for any football content they can get their hands on as Steve Sarkisian and co. prepare to head to the SEC.
Luckily, one of the stars of the spring game is here to help Texas fans get their fix in as the long summer months draw nearer.
Texas transfer receiver Isaiah Bond recently shared a workout video on social media, giving fans a look at some of the work he's been putting in this offseason. Safe to say that Quinn Ewers’ potential No. 1 target looks ready for his first season in Austin.
"Getting ready," Bond wrote on the caption.
Take a look:
The session appears to be taking place at First Baptist Academy in east Dallas, and Bond is practicing exactly the way that you'd want a WR1 to. Full effort through each rep, making catches with his hands not his body and throwing in an excessive amount of grunts in the process. It's clear why he broke onto the national scene last season at Alabama before eventually making arguably the play of the year in the miraculous Iron Bowl win over Auburn.
In two seasons at Alabama, Bond posted 65 catches, 888 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He now brings SEC-ready production to the Longhorns ahead of their first season in the legendary conference.
He had three catches for 98 yards and one touchdown in the Orange-White Spring Game.
Texas kicks off the season at home against Colorado State on Saturday, Aug. 31.