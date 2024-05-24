Texas Longhorns One Of Three Schools Standing Out For 5-Star Cornerback
The Texas Longhorns are starting to emerge in a big way on the recruiting trail.
Recently, news broke that the Longhorns could land a trio of five-star receivers in Dakorien Moore, Jaime Ffrench and Kaliq Lockett. The Horns are also in serious conversation to land other top prospects like five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, receiver Andrew Marsh, and many others.
And according to reports on Friday, another five-star is starting to take some serious interest in Steve Sarkisian and Co.
Per On3 recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong, the Horns are one of three schools that are separating from the pack for five-star Conroe (TX) cornerback Dorian Brew, alongside LSU and USC.
“Talking to a source close to Dorian Brew earlier this week, they feel like LSU, Texas and USC are best positioned,” Wiltfong said during an appearance on On3’s Inside Scoop show. "Texas, they’re looking for another top-5 recruiting class. And they are going to be one of the hot schools we talk about this summer. They weren’t a school we talked about as much in the spring, but come summer and official visit season there’s going to be a lot of Texas talk.”
And according to Brew, the Horns have made so much headway thanks to the relationship between him, safeties coach Blake Gideon, head coach Steve Sarkisian, and defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.
He also revealed the Horns are making him a huge priority in their 2025 plans.
“It’s always an honor to play for Texas being from Texas and being born and raised in Texas," Brew told On3. "I talk to coach Blake Gideon a lot, who is the safeties coach. I talk to the cornerbacks coach a lot too. Coach Steve Sarkisian, we sat down and talked and he let me know right away that I’m a big priority for him. Texas letting me know that was really important for me and opened my eyes about them, especially with them moving to the SEC.”
Ohio State is also in the conversation for Brew, who is set to take an official visit to Columbus from June 21-23, per On3.
The Horns do not currently have a date for an official visit planned with Brew, but he will make his way to the 40 Acres at some point this summer, with Texas pushing for a mid-June date.
Brew currently ranks as the as a five-star recruit, the No. 29 player in the nation, No. 4 corner, and No. 8 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry ranking.