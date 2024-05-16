Former Texas Longhorns TE Signs With Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs
AUSTIN -- The Kansas City Chiefs landed star-studded former Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy in last month's draft when they traded up to select him in the first round at No. 28 overall.
The Chiefs added another former Longhorn via the draft, though it might have flown under the radar a bit for some fans.
Former Texas tight end Jared Wiley officially signed with the Chiefs on Wednesday, per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Kansas City selected Wiley in the fourth round (No. 131 overall), adding him to a tight end room that already features arguably the greatest ever at the position, Travis Kelce.
Wiley spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Texas, playing one season under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2021. However, after making 19 catches across 32 career games for the Longhorns, he elected to transfer to in-state and in-conference rival TCU ahead of the 2022 season.
The decision worked out for the Temple, Texas native. Wiley was able to play on a big stage for the national runner-up Horned Frogs in 2022 before having a career-best year individually this past season, posting new highs in catches (47), receiving yards (520) and receiving touchdowns (five).
Wiley and Worthy played one season together in 2021 and are now reunited with the back-to-back Super Bowl champs.