Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Dealing With Offseason Injury
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson had a rookie year to remember with the Atlanta Falcons this past season. After being the No. 8 overall pick, expectations are now rising headed into Year 2.
However, Robinson is dealing with an injury as the Falcons begin OTAs.
Falcons first-year head coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday when speaking to the media that Robinson currently isn't practicing with the team due to an ankle injury. It's unclear when Robinson sustained the injury, as he played in all 17 games this past season.
Atlanta's mandatory minicamp is set for June 10-12, and Morris said he expects everyone to be ready at that point.
As a rookie, Robinson showed off the versatility that Texas fans were accustomed to seeing during his three years in Austin. He finished his first NFL season with 214 carries for 976 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He added 58 catches for 487 yards and four more scores.
The Falcons signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a massive deal earlier this offseason. His presence now opens up the passing game, which could result in more opportunities for Robinson through the air and on the ground.
Atlanta's full NFL schedule will be revealed on Wednesday night.