Bijan Robinson, Quinn Ewers Give Longhorns Edge Over Kansas State in First Half

If there are two players that the Texas Longhorns live or die by, they are star running back Bijan Robinson and freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers.

And through the first half of their Saturday night matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, both players have come to play, leading the Longhorns to a 31-10 win at the half.

Bijan Robinson in particular has made the biggest impact for Texas, rushing 15 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, nearly getting another on a long run late in the second quarter.

Robinson also pulled in one reception for 21 yards.

Ewers, on the other hand, has had a nice bounce-back game vs. the Wildcats, after an extremely tough performance vs. Oklahoma State before the bye week.

Through the half, Ewers has completed 13 of 22 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

On the other end of the field, the Longhorns' defense has stood tall against a dynamic Kansas State offense, holding them to just 10 points in the first half, and coming up with one big interception from Jaylon Ford as well as a fourth down stop.

The one Wildcat that found consistent success against the Horns' defense has been star running back Duece Vaughn, who has totaled 101 yards from scrimmage on 14 total touches.

The Longhorns will hope to throw a haymaker early in the second half, and bury the Wildcats, in order to avoid their history of blowing double-digit leads.

The Wildcats will receive the ball to start the second half.

