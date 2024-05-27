Texas Longhorns Land No. 3 Seed in Rival Aggies' College Station Regional
It was a rollercoaster of a season for the Texas Longhorns (35-22), and one that saw some rather high highs and some very low lows. Those lows came in the form of dropping midweek games to the UTRGV Vaqueros and TAMUCC Islanders, as well as a conference series against the BYU Cougars - the worst team in the Big 12.
On the flip side, however, the highs came in the form of winning every other conference series for a 9-1 record against Big 12 foes in series play. They ended the regular season red hot, winners of six straight Big 12 series and capped it off with an impressive sweep of the Kansas Jayhawks.
Despite that, though, Texas went 0-2 in the Big 12 Championship which weakened its postseason stock ever so slightly. While it was comfortably in the Field of 64, a better showing in Arlington could have led to a more favorable draw in its regional. Instead, the Longhorns are headed to the College Station Regional.
The Aggies are the No. 3 overall national seed, and will host the Grambling State Tigers as the No. 4 seed in their regional, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns as the No. 2 seed, and your Longhorns as the No. 3 seed.
For the second straight season, the Longhorns are kicking off their postseason play in the NCAA Tournament against the Ragin' Cajuns. Texas, of course, will hope for a similar result to last season which saw it take home a 4-2 win in the opener of the Coral Gables Regional.
There's undoubtedly potential for the Longhorns and Aggies to face off again, having already done so in a midweek earlier in the season. With no love lost between these two fierce rivals, the Longhorns would love nothing more than the opportunity to cut the Aggies' season short and advance to the Super Regional.
Speaking of Super Regional, the College Station Regional is paired up with the Santa Barbara Regional which is hosted by the No. 13 overall seeded UC Santa Barbara. In their regional is the No. 2 seed San Diego Toreros, the No. 3 seed Oregon Ducks and the No. 4 seed Fresno State Bulldogs.
It is a tough regional draw for the Longhorns and could be one that sees them go quickly 0-2 if the worst version of themselves shows up. They'll kick their run to Omaha off on Friday, likely set to play the Friday evening game.