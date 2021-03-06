NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Longhorns Legend Vince Young/Where On 'All-Time Electric' List?

Leaving former Texas Longhorn great Vince Young off any top-10 list would be a travesty
For years, conversations in the realm of football started and ended with Vince Young. Built like a prototypical pocket passer, but with the speed and agility the make defenders miss in the open field, this was the future under center. 

Granted, the NFL rise and fall quickly ended the legacy of Young, but his work with the Texas Longhorns cemented his status in Austin. 

However, others will have differing opinions.  

Former West Virginia wide receiver Tavon Austin took to Twitter this past week to share his thoughts on his top 10 most explosive players in NCAA history. Naturally, multiple skills players and mobile quarterbacks found their way onto the rankings.

Where was Young? On the outside looking in. Names who weren't? Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

Before Manziel and Jackson were even in middle school, Young shined under center for Mack Brown's offense. In 2004, he threw for 1,849 yards and mere 12 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. The following season, he doubled the stats, posting 3,036 passing yards and 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Add Former SEC Linebacker Through Transfer Portal

Young is best remembered for his iconic third touchdown run with 19 seconds remaining in the 2006 Rose Bowl to give Texas a one-point lead over USC. A two-point conversion later would cement the 41-38 win, bringing a title back to Texas for the first time since 1970. 

Austin is the only name sleeping on Young. Pro Football Focus released their top four selections for greatest college quarterback of the 2000s. The list? Florida's Tim Tebow, USC's Matt Leinart, Auburn's Cam Newton, and LSU's Joe Burrow. 

There is a common trend with all the pocket-passers on both lists. Outside of Michael Vick and Young, won the Heisman Trophy for their breakout season.

Young finished second in voting in 2005 behind former USC running back Reggie Bush. 

READ MORE: How to Watch: No.15 Texas vs. TCU

Everything is based on opinion. Some will see Young's NFL career and tie that to his final stat line. Others will express how his numbers in 2005 are old news as the NCAA has advanced the game to more efficient passing. 

A top-four list is challenging due to the nature of personal favorites. Every top-10 list should include Young. If not for the production, the final minute in Pasadena seals his fate. 

What do you think of Vince being left off of the list? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Vince Young Stretch
Texas Longhorns Legend Vince Young/Where On 'All-Time Electric' List?

