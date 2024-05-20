Report: Texas Longhorns Land Official Visit With Five-Star 2025 Athlete
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have been hot on the recruiting trail this offseason and could now be in position to land yet another elite talent.
Per reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Texas has secured an official visit with 2025 five-star receiver/running back Michael Terry III. Incredibly, some scouting reports have even given the 6-3, 240-pound prospect the potential to also play tight end, safety and linebacker.
Terry III, a product of Alamo Heights in San Antonio, will reportedly visit Texas starting on June 9. He received a five-star rating from 247Sports, where he is also listed as the No. 1 athlete in the country on the site's composite rankings.
The news comes shortly after the Longhorns landed an official visit with LSU five-star decommit Dakorien Moore, who has already received multiple predictions for a commitment to Texas.
It's not too often you see a player with the ability to play receiver and running back, but the Longhorns have been accustomed to having that kind of versatility over the past handful of seasons. Jordan Whittington and Savion Red started off at running back and receiver, respectively, before making the switch. Though Red entered the portal earlier this offseason, the position change worked out the best for both players.
Per 247Sports, Terry III tallied 50 grabs, 758 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns from 2021 to 2022. During that span, he also added 93 rush attempts for 826 yards and 14 more scores while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.