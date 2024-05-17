Five-Star WR Dakorien Moore Top 3 Revealed; Texas Longhorns Favorites?
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of snagging one of the top recruits in the nation.
According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Mike Roach, five-star Duncanville (TX) wide receiver Dakorien Moore - who de-committed from LSU on Thursday night - is down to three programs, and the Longhorns are squarely in the mix.
"The Longhorns have been a presumed favorite for quite some time and just picked up several 247Sports Crystal Balls in favor of the Longhorns," Roach wrote. "Moore's family has ties to the Austin area and some family members still live in the state capital... The key to this one might be the relationship Moore and his family have with Special Assistant to the Head Coach Chris Gilbert along with several friends and former teammates on the Longhorns' roster. Texas has been chasing Moore since his freshman season, and they never lost steam even after he made a commitment to LSU."
As it stands, 247 Sports and On3 both project Moore to stay home in the Lone Star State, and end up with the Longhorns.
Moore, who had been committed to the Tigers since August of last year, ranks as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 player in Texas, per the four major recruiting services.
The Duncanville product is also a former teammate of current Longhorns Collin Simmons, Alex January and Cameron Williams, helping them to win a state championship in 2022.
Moore has been with the varsity squad at Duncanville since his freshman season in 2021, racking up 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns over that time, including 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 scores in his junior campaign.
Moore will be back in Austin on April 20 for a visit and is set to take an official to the 40 Acres this summer.