Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart Set, QB Card Confirmed Starter

With season opener just days away, the Longhorns have set their depth chart on offense — including the next quarterback on the Forty Acres

The Texas Longhorns are just days away from their first season opener against Louisiana on September 4 under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, and with that, multiple positions on offense appear to be set, per Horns247's Chip Brown.

With such a high amount of turnover, including at some of the most important positions on the roster, Sarkisian has had his work cut out for him over the last few months.

Although it was reported that Hudson Card would be the starter against the Ragin Cajuns, Sarkisian confirmed it Monday morning. For now, the Austin native will get the call to lead Texas back to the top of the rankings in 2021.

Will that job be for a week or forever? Saturday could dictate plenty on that avenue.

With that in mind, here is where the Longhorns are reportedly leaning for their starting lineup heading into Saturday's mock game.

Quarterback

QB 1) Hudson Card, Soph.

Sarkisian waited until the final second to pick his QB1. Even when it was announced that Card had won the job, the first-year head coach made sure to preface that Thompson's work this offseason has not gone unnoticed.

"Hudson's a very talented young man, he's got a great work ethic and he really tries to operate the way we want to operate in," Sarkisian said. "Just as I told Hudson and Casey, it's really not a knock on Casey. ... It was a tough call, but I think in general, you try to make the best decision for the program at that time."

Card, a top 10 dual-threat QB prospect from 2020, offers the Longhorns the best chance to win to kickoff the new season. Add in his arm strength and mobility to maneuver away from pressure, and there's a clear indication why Texas' fans should be excited about their new leader under center.

However, keep in mind to Sark's comments. When asked about Card starting past Saturday, the new coach responded by saying, "He'll be starting against Louisiana."

Nothing more for now, and perhaps this becomes the trend every Monday from here on out.

READ MORE: Still Undecided? Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB 1 Race

Running Back

RB 1) Bijan Robinson, Soph.

Without a doubt the Longhorns' strongest position heading into the spring, Texas will enter 2021 with one of the top running back rooms in all of college football. Robinson, who exploded onto the scene as a true freshman, is a legitimate Heisman Trophy favorite.

Roschon Johnson is arguably the best number two back in the country.

Wide Receiver (X)

Xavier Worthy, FR.

Arguably the most impressive receiver in all of fall camp for the Longhorns, Worthy has impressed with his physical abilities, his work ethic, and his ability to absorb the playbook. Worthy has No. 1 receiver potential, and will likely be backed up by Troy Omeire.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Joshua Moore, JR.

Moore finished as the team's leading receiver last season, catching 30 passes for 472 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 15.7 yards per catch. He showed glimpses of his explosiveness on Saturday and should be in line for a breakout season in 2021.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Jordan Whittington, Soph.

Jake Smith is now gone, and the door to the starting slot spot has been opened to Whittington. Assuming his health, Whittington could have a breakout season.

Tight End

Cade Brewer, SR

Tight end was an interesting position to watch heading entering the fall, where Brewer, a returning starter, looks to be keeping his starting position.

Things got interesting in the backup position, where Jared Wiley and Gunnar Helm both emerged as contenders to unseat Brewer. Wiley has pulled ahead of Helm in that chase. This battle will likely continue through the fall.

Incoming freshman athlete Ja'Tavion Sanders could also end up making an impact in the fall, should he grasp the scheme and playbook.

Left Tackle

Christian Jones, JR.

With the exit of Sam Cosmi to the NFL, the Longhorns left tackle spot is one of the biggest questions heading into the spring. Jones has been working the most at the starting spot this fall and looks to have the job.

Left Guard

Denzel Okafor, SR.

Okafor entered the spring as the team's returning starter at right guard but has been seeing time at left guard this fall.

Center

Jake Majors, Soph.

Majors slid into the starting center spot last season and was impressive in his time there. He holds onto that spot heading into week 1.

Right Guard

Junior Angilau, JR.

Angilau, the returning starter at right guard, seems to have flipped positions along the front with Okafor but retains a starting spot.

Right Tackle

Derek Kerstetter, SR.

Kerstetter is fully healthy and will occupy the right tackle spot. Before his season was cut short by a brutal injury, Kerstetter was one of the team's top offensive linemen.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Legend Vince Young Dishes On Coach Sark's Mack Brown-Like Trait

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.