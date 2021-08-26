Still Undecided? Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB 1 Race

Steve Sarkisian isn't telling anyone who has won the starting quarterback job before Louisiana

The funny thing with sources is that anyone can say anything and make it seem true. Only when the words come from the horse's mouth is it official.

Steve Sarkisian made sure the "source crowd" remained quiet for another day.

According to LonghornsCountry.com's report on Wednesday, multiple sources stated that Sarkisian was "leaning towards" playing redshirt freshman Hudson Card next Saturday against No. 23 Louisiana.

Sarkisian, however, did little to confirm the report when asked Thursday morning.

"I have not named one," Sarkisian said. "I guess there's nothing to share."

Even if Sarkisian has decided between Card and Casey Thompson, why does he have to reveal it to anyone? Sources can continue to pile in left and right, giving a clear indication of who will be taking over for Sam Ehlinger on the Forty Acres come September.

Keep in mind that Sark comes from the Nick Saban coaching tree now. For years, the Alabama head coach has kept his opinion under center in close wraps until it was time to send the first-team offense out on Labor Day weekend.

Last season, many believed incumbent freshman Bryce Young would surpass veteran Mac Jones as QB1. Jones, instead, got the nod against Missouri and led the Crimson Tide to a 15-0 record.

Four years earlier, Blake Barnett was set to replace Jake Coker after being an early enrollee. Saban went against the grain and started freshman Jalen Hurts against USC. And two years before that, Blake Sims got the chance to start over the highly-touted Coker.

Do you think Sarkisian picked up something along the way?

"The reps have been split 50/50. Half with the 1s, half with the 2s," Sarkisian said. "I think probably they've continued to build."

Sark brought up the first scrimmage from two weeks ago. Afterward, he was disappointed with the way both QBs finished the day, expecting better after a promising spring.

One week later, the tune changed. Both Thompson and Card felt comfortable commanding the offense. Once again, the decision became difficult for the first-year coach, hoping to make an impact right out the gate with his new team.

Thompson and Card both have skills that separate them from one another. Thompson, the veteran, is more of the prototypical game manager, connecting on plays and controlling the clock and time of possession.

Card, an Austin native, was regarded as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks of the 2020 recruiting cycle. And don't sleep on his deep ball efficiency, either. Simply put, the kid can sling it.

Sarkisian doesn't put much emphasis on the "game manager tag" that most fans will groan at hearing. Every quarterback must manage the field.

So far, both continue to meet that expectation head-on.

"They've just stuck to their training," Sarkisian said. "I get it. Mistakes are going to happen and misreads or whatever happens, but if at least you're sticking to your training, you have something to fall back on and that's probably been the biggest thing for me.

"I think they both played really well Saturday and continued to play well this week."

Any new quarterback is like a kid riding a bike for the first time with training wheels. Before letting the "All gas, no break" mantra fly, Thompson and Card must become adjusted to the system.

Too bad this is Texas, where the expectations entering 2021 are higher than before now with a national champion coach leading the team out of the end zone. There's no tuneup game to begin the season to test the waters.

The Ragin Cajuns are a top-25 team for a reason. Arkansas in Week 2 might be a weaker SEC program, but a program from College Football's finest conference all the same.

The training wheels? They better be off by Saturday. Whoever pedals stronger and maintains their balance is QB1. Veteranship doesn't matter, and neither should highlight plays since both players are seeing the same offense.

"Both guys are getting the same plays whether it's with the 1s or the 2s and seeing the reads," Sarkisian said. "We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here in this game plan."

Maybe Card is the guy? Maybe it's Thompson. Sources could be right all along, but only one person can confirm it.

Sarkisian could make the announcement next week at the press conference, or wait until his offense takes the field on September. This is his call and his choice to reveal the biggest storyline in Austin.

As for the loser? Sarkisian hopes they'll stick around and battle it out. That's on them, however. The head coach will be too busy prepping for Billy Napier to arrive, and his focus is bringing Texas back to relevance in the national spotlight.

No hard feelings, it's just business.

Said Sarkisian: "The moment you start worrying about the 'what ifs' and about one player, I think that's where you get hesitant in your decision making and you start to make decisions that aren't in the best interest of your team."

