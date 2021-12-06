Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    New NIL Program To Give Texas Offensive Lineman $50K To Play In Austin

    The Longhorns fan base is hopeful of boosting their offensive line
    Author:

    Texas Football is getting a boost from sponsors next season thanks to the Name, Image and Likeness program set by the NCAA.

    Horns with Heart, a nonprofit charity organization based in Austin, will provide every Texas offensive linemen on scholarship with $50,000 annually as part of a new NIL program. This is the latest in a series of launches by Longhorns boosters and supporters in hopes of helping with recruiting and bringing more names towards the program. 

    The program is set to be named The Pancake Factory, in large part due to blocks set by offensive linemen when trying to open running lanes. It will be the first of its kind,  supporting just one football position group for players to participate in charitable endeavors. 

    The Pancake Factory is set to begin August 1, 2022, with a total of $800,000 annually earmarked for the offensive line sponsorship. This, along with the Clark Field Collective, another company sponsoring Texas players, means each Texas OL will be making at least $150,000 per season.

    The NIL deal began earlier this season, where players were able to sign with companies and organizations, representing them or their products as sponsors. Several Texas players currently are on deals, including running back Bijan Robinson, who recently agreed to terms with DAZN boxing earlier this month. 

    The $50,000 set by The Pancake Factory is merely just the starting figure for players who come to the Forty Acres. Other deals are certainly in place, but the Pancake Factory will not sponsor it as of this time. 

    Recommended Articles

    NFL
    Play
    News

    New NIL Program To Give Offensive Lineman $50K To Play For Longhorns

    The Longhorns fan base is hopeful of boosting their offensive line

    2 minutes ago
    keondre coburn
    Play
    Football

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn To Return In 2022?

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15813619
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    How Much Did A&M Win Help Texas Women in the Top 25?

    The Texas women defeated Texas A&M in a Big 12-SEC Showdown, which helped them move up in the rankings

    2 hours ago

    In an interview with On3Sports' Eric Prisbell, Horns With Heart co-founder Rob Blair said that the hope is to expand from just The Pancake Factory to other programs and sports in the Texas athletic department. All funds are expected to come from donors. 

    “Being able to put their time and their face and their names to good use is huge — being able to take these new rules and put it towards something a little more noble than just a media appearance,” Blair said.

    The Longhorns, who finished 5-7 under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, will not play in a bowl game this month. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    NFL
    News

    New NIL Program To Give Offensive Lineman $50K To Play For Longhorns

    The Longhorns fan base is hopeful of boosting their offensive line

    2 minutes ago
    keondre coburn
    Football

    Texas DT Keondre Coburn To Return In 2022?

    Texas will return one of its top defenders in 2022

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_15813619
    Men's Basketball

    How Much Did A&M Win Help Texas Women in the Top 25?

    The Texas women defeated Texas A&M in a Big 12-SEC Showdown, which helped them move up in the rankings

    2 hours ago
    Lebby
    Football

    Oklahoma Has Found Its Offensive Coordinator

    The Oklahoma Sooners are expected to hire Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on Monday

    4 hours ago
    Jalen, Arch
    Football

    Elite 2023 WR Jalen Hale Reveals Top-12 Schools

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    4 hours ago
    Kobie
    Football

    Former Oklahoma LB Commit Kobie McKinzie Has Found A New Home

    The Texas Longhorns added some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Sunday night.

    17 hours ago
    Venables
    Football

    Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Venables As Head Coach

    The Oklahoma Sooners have found the next leader of their football program

    17 hours ago
    snk9MG3evTu0_snk9MG3evTu0_xD6Th7uxvZ4o_original_1440x960
    News

    Texas Gets Better of Texas A&M in Rivalry Game

    The No. 15 Longhorns scored 32 points off 19 Texas A&M turnovers to fuel another win over a Top 25 team

    20 hours ago