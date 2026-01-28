Cam Coleman’s decision to come to Austin earlier this year proved monumental for the Texas Longhorns.

The most coveted wide receiver in the transfer portal, Coleman’s commitment finally gives quarterback Arch Manning a premier weapon to lean on, significantly upgrading a Texas receiving corps that struggled to find consistency last season.

And according to On3’s latest College Football Transfer Portal NIL Valuations, Coleman has cemented himself as one of the most valuable players in the NIL landscape.

Coleman Ranks No. 3 Overall in On3’s Transfer Portal NIL Valuations

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his first down against Vanderbilt during the second quarter at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coleman checks in at No. 3 overall in On3’s rankings, trailing only LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and Texas Tech quarterback Brendon Sorsby. He is the highest-ranked non-quarterback on the list, with an NIL valuation of roughly $2.9 million.

A highly sought-after 5-star prospect, Coleman already had one of the highest NIL valuations in college football entering Auburn. Yet, Coleman’s value rose significantly following his transfer to Texas, jumping from roughly $1.8 million to $2.9 million almost immediately.

On3’s NIL Valuation system combines an athlete’s on-field performance, social influence and overall exposure to estimate projected annual value through endorsements and NIL collectives. While quarterbacks typically dominate the rankings due to positional visibility, Coleman stands out as the nation’s most valuable non-quarterback.

Before transferring, Coleman signed a high-profile deal with Nike in October 2025 and added a partnership with SeatGeek just months earlier.

His valuation is certainly supported by his on-field production and social media presence. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound receiver recorded 93 receptions for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns during his two-year career at Auburn. Off the field, he boasts over 49,000 Instagram followers, nearly 16,000 more than the No. 1-ranked Leavitt.

Coleman’s $2.9 million valuation also places him among the top 10 players nationally, ranking No. 9 overall among all NCAA football players. Topping the list is, of course, Manning, whose valuation is estimated at $5.4 million, making him the only player to surpass the $5 million mark. Collin Simmons is the next closest Longhorn to Coleman, checking in at No. 40 overall with a $1.5 million evaluation.

Coleman’s decision to enter the transfer portal generated immediate national buzz, as he quickly emerged as one of the most sought-after players in the cycle, and also one of the most valuable.

Now in Austin, Coleman is expected to make an immediate impact for the Longhorns. His big-bodied size, contested-catch ability, and production make him a serious threat, and he’ll be tasked with elevating Texas’ passing attack as the Longhorns push toward national championship contention.