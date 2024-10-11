Texas Longhorns Open as Slight Favorite vs. Georgia Bulldogs
While the Texas Longhorns prepare in Dallas for their annual Red River Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners, Fan Duel Sportsbook released the opening lines for next week's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19.
Texas opens a 2.5-point favorite against Georgia in what will likely be a meeting of top-five teams in SEC play
Many fans hoped that this potential matchup would feature the top two nationally ranked teams in the country, but with Georgia losing to Alabama a few weeks back, it's looking like it won't happen, especially since No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon facing off against each other on Saturday.
Georgia is currently ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and has a home matchup against Mississippi State. Barring any supernatural upset, Georgia is very likely to move back up to the No. 3 spot after this week. And if Texas can make the Red River burnt orange this week, then the Texas-Georgia game would be the second top-three matchup in as many weeks.
As nice as a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup sounds, this won't be much different.
So far this season, the Longhorns are 4-1 against the spread and each game hasn't really been close. The only loss to the spread was the Mississippi State game where Texas won 35-13 despite entering as 38.5-point home favorites over the Bulldogs.
Texas is a 14.5-point favorite for Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma, but if they want to stay in the top three past this week ahead of the Georgia game, all that matters is a win.