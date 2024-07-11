Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 6 Preview: Keys to the Game
In the 120th meeting between these two teams, and the first in the Southeastern Conference, the rivals will be going for blood.
Both teams come into the new conference with solid teams and ready for the challenge. But despite the pressure of playing against SEC teams, the biggest game of the season might still this old matchup between the Red River opponents.
A lot can happen in these 40 minutes in Dallas. Here are the keys for each team to get home with the Golden Hat.
Texas wins if...
...it applies the right pressure into Oklahoma's defense.
Oklahoma's defense might be nearing the EA Sports top 10, but Texas' offense sits high at number four. The group of Quinn Ewers, CJ Baxter, and Johntay Cook II will have a challenge ahead with a number of Sooner veterans doing everything in their power to stop the Longhorns.
Defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. was not only the Oklahoma leader in interceptions in 2023 but also ranked second in the country with his six and led the nation in interception returns for a touchdown with three.
Bowman Jr. and his teammates Ethan Downs and Danny Stutsman are all going into their fourth year with the Sooners, and have some experience playing the Longhorns in Dallas, and will likely be even stronger with the addition of defensive lineman Damonic Williams from TCU.
Baxter and Jaydon Blue will be key figures for Texas trying to get through this defense. The two running backs have different playing styles that complement each other wonderfully. The wide receiver combinations of Cook, Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, and company will also have to show how good they are to bring the Golden Hat home.
Oklahoma wins if...
...it applies pressure on Quinn Ewers and takes advantage of Texas mistakes.
In 2022, Texas swept Oklahoma in a shocking 49-0 win. Ewers completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.
In 2023, the story was different as a nail-biter game ended with a last-minute play to give the Sooners a 34-30 win. Texas had lapses on defense, mistakes and lost great opportunities, and Oklahoma was smart enough to take advantage of those.
If they want another win, they must do it again. Keep their eyes peeled for any breaks in Texas' attack and use the strength of their highly-ranked defense to stop plays.