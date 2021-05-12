Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns Open With Third-Best Odds To Win Big 12

With a new head coach in place and a host of momentum at their back, the Texas Longhorns opened with the third-best odds to win the Big 12
After undergoing a substantial makeover this offseason, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will enter the 2021 campaign with a host of expectations, as they look to improve on a 7-3 campaign.

As a result of those expectations, Oddsmakers at BetMGM have tabbed Texas as the Big 12's third most likely team to take home a conference title, something the Longhorns haven't done since defeating Nebraska in 2009.

Texas, which currently sits at +450 odds will have a tough season ahead of them, as they are set to break in a new starting quarterback and a new left tackle on offense while trying to replace three NFL draft picks on the defensive side of the football as well. 

With those odds, the Longhorns sit just behind the Iowa State Cyclones at +300, and the favorited Oklahoma Sooners at -150. 

Texas will face both Iowa State and Oklahoma (Dallas), as well as TCU, Baylor and West Virginia away from Austin while taking on Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and Kansas at home.

Last season, Texas opened just behind Oklahoma as the second favorites to win the Big 12 at +175 but would miss out on a conference championship game appearance.

You can view the full odds from BetMGM below

  • Oklahoma -150
  • Iowa State +300
  • Texas +450
  • Oklahoma State +1000
  • TCU +1800
  • Kansas State +3500
  • West Virginia +3500
  • Baylor +5000
  • Texas Tech +6600
  • Kansas +15000

Will Bijan Robinson be a top Heisman candidate? Comment and join in on the discussion below.

