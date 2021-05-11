Sports Illustrated home
WATCH: Longhorns Preview New Stadium Upgrades With Hype Video

The Texas Longhorns unveiled their new stadium renovations on Monday, including the new end zone features
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, a video featuring the new and improved DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium circulated around social media.

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and a few others shared the hype video via Twitter:

In 2019, the $175 million south-end zone expansion project began at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. Upgrades include a new entry tower, a longhorn-shaped balcony, a student concession area, and patios.

Furthermore, Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte recently announced that stadium capacity is expected to return to 100% in his weekly "Forty Acres Insider" newsletter:

"We are planning for 100% capacity at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium this fall, and all of our Texas Traditions are back and better than ever! Bevo Blvd., Smokey's Midway, and Longhorn City Limits are all returning."

READ MORE: Expert Rates Longhorns Sarkisian As One Of Best Hires In College Football

READ MORE: Texas Longhorns Among 5 Top Programs In Line For Visit From QB Arch Manning

Texas legend Vince Young also released a video voicing his support of the new staff and stadium renovations:

The Sarkisian era will officially begin on September 4, when the Longhorns take on Louisiana. A few developments to watch out for include the ongoing quarterback battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, the integration of the new staff, and other highlighted position battles.

Texas has also been active in the transfer portal, most recently being the front runners to land talented USC inside linebacker transfer Palaie Gaoteote, per a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

CONTINUE READING: BREAKING: Longhorns Expected To Add USC Transfer LB Palaie Gaoteote

Thoughts on the stadium improvements? Comment and join in on the discussion below.

