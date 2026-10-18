Texas Longhorns Plummet In Top 25 Rankings After Embarrassing Loss to Florida
In this story:
The Texas Longhorns suffered a shocking 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday. It was just their second home loss since 2023.
Texas scored on its first two drives, and Ryan Niblett's 63-yard punt return gave the Longhorns a 17-3 lead. The Gators responded with consecutive scoring drives before Texas could receive the ball.
The Longhorns will host the Ole Miss Rebels this week. Several top-10 teams fell on Saturday. Here is where Steve Sarkisian's team stands in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
Texas Drops in the AP Top 25 Rankings
Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) dropped 12 spots from No. 7 to No. 19. Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1 SEC) moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7.
Both teams have been in the AP Poll all season. The Longhorns were as high as No. 1 eight days ago, while the Rebels were at No. 4 at one point.
Ole Miss is coming off a dominant 31-3 win over the Missouri Tigers. They played a complete game on both sides of the ball. The offense totaled nearly 500 yards while the defense held Missouri out of the end zone.
Meanwhile, Texas' offense underperformed once again. They failed to establish the run game, and Arch Manning's decision-making was inconsistent. Will Muschamp's defense struggled to get off the field on third down, resulting in a stunning loss.
Trinidad Chambliss will test the Longhorns' defense. He is one of college football's best players, and if this game is a shootout, Manning and the offense have to keep up. Texas could be without star defensive end Colin Simmons. He left Saturday's game with a lower-leg injury.
The Longhorns and Rebels will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2013. Texas leads the all-time series 6-2.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 8:
No. 1: Miami Hurricanes
No. 2: BYU Cougars
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 8: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 9: UCLA Bruins
No. 10: Utah Utes
No. 11: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 12: Kentucky Wildcats
No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 14: Houston Cougars
No. 15: Iowa Hawkeyes
No. 16: USC Trojans
No. 17: Wake Forest Demon Decons
No. 18: LSU Tigers
No. 19: Texas Longhorns
No. 20: Florida Gators
No. 21: Boise State Broncos
No. 22: Missouri Tigers
No. 23: SMU Mustangs
No. 24: Northwestern Wildcats
No. 25: Arizona Wildcats
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He currently writes for Texas Longhorns on SI. In addition to writing, he is the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network. X: @zion_trammellFollow zion_trammell