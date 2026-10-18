Texas Longhorns Plummet In Top 25 Rankings After Embarrassing Loss to Florida

The Texas Longhorns suffered a shocking 27-24 loss to the Florida Gators on Saturday. It was just their second home loss since 2023.

Texas scored on its first two drives, and Ryan Niblett's 63-yard punt return gave the Longhorns a 17-3 lead. The Gators responded with consecutive scoring drives before Texas could receive the ball.

The Longhorns will host the Ole Miss Rebels this week. Several top-10 teams fell on Saturday. Here is where Steve Sarkisian's team stands in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Texas Drops in the AP Top 25 Rankings

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) dropped 12 spots from No. 7 to No. 19. Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1 SEC) moved up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7.

Both teams have been in the AP Poll all season. The Longhorns were as high as No. 1 eight days ago, while the Rebels were at No. 4 at one point.

Ole Miss is coming off a dominant 31-3 win over the Missouri Tigers. They played a complete game on both sides of the ball. The offense totaled nearly 500 yards while the defense held Missouri out of the end zone.

Meanwhile, Texas' offense underperformed once again. They failed to establish the run game, and Arch Manning's decision-making was inconsistent. Will Muschamp's defense struggled to get off the field on third down, resulting in a stunning loss.

Trinidad Chambliss will test the Longhorns' defense. He is one of college football's best players, and if this game is a shootout, Manning and the offense have to keep up. Texas could be without star defensive end Colin Simmons. He left Saturday's game with a lower-leg injury.

The Longhorns and Rebels will meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2013. Texas leads the all-time series 6-2.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 8:

No. 1: Miami Hurricanes

No. 2: BYU Cougars

No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 6: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 7: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 8: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 9: UCLA Bruins

No. 10: Utah Utes

No. 11: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 12: Kentucky Wildcats

No. 13: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 14: Houston Cougars

No. 15: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 16: USC Trojans

No. 17: Wake Forest Demon Decons

No. 18: LSU Tigers

No. 19: Texas Longhorns

No. 20: Florida Gators

No. 21: Boise State Broncos

No. 22: Missouri Tigers

No. 23: SMU Mustangs

No. 24: Northwestern Wildcats

No. 25: Arizona Wildcats

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.