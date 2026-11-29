The Texas Longhorns closed out the regular season with a 10-2 record after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 16-6. With the win, Texas also secured its spot in the SEC Championship and will face the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns' defense was outstanding on Friday night. They didn't allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week. It also marked the fifth time Texas allowed single-digit points.

Let's take a look at where Texas (10-2, 7-2 SEC) and Georgia (11-1, 8-1 SEC) stand before their first meeting of the season.

Texas Stays Put in the AP Top 25 Rankings

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman celebrates. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns stayed at No. 5, despite being No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs remained the top team in the country.

Texas was the country's highest-ranked team before losing to Oklahoma in October. Georgia has been number one for the last four weeks.

The Bulldogs are coming off a 63-0 rout of Georgia Tech. Since falling to Auburn, Georgia has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 214-42. It has completely dominated opponents this season.

These two teams haven't met this season. However, Kirby Smart has had Steve Sarkisian's number. The Bulldogs are 3-0 against the Longhorns since 2024, including two regular-season wins and an SEC title in '24.

An SEC title could solidify Sarkisian's legacy at Texas. The expectation is to bring a national championship to Austin, but finally getting over the Georgia hump would be a significant step for the program.

Will Muschamp's defense could struggle to slow down the Bulldogs' offense. The Longhorns will need their offense to step up and deliver big-time plays. If they can't move the ball downfield, it could be a long day for Sarkisian's team.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into the conference title weekend:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Utah Utes

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4. Miami Hurricanes

5. Texas Longhorns

6. Tennessee Volunteers

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

9. BYU Cougars

10. Indiana Hoosiers

11. Iowa Hawkeyes

12. USC Trojans

13. Alabama Crimson Tide

14. Arizona Wildcats

15. UCLA Bruins

16. Houston Cougars

17. Oklahoma Sooners

18. Florida Gators

19. Washington Huskies

20. Ohio State Buckeyes

21. Oregon Ducks

22. Liberty Flames

23. Boise State Broncos

24. Ole Miss Rebels

25. Auburn Tigers

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