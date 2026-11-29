Where Texas Ranks in AP Top 25 Before SEC Championship Game
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The Texas Longhorns closed out the regular season with a 10-2 record after defeating the Texas A&M Aggies 16-6. With the win, Texas also secured its spot in the SEC Championship and will face the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Longhorns' defense was outstanding on Friday night. They didn't allow a touchdown for the second consecutive week. It also marked the fifth time Texas allowed single-digit points.
Let's take a look at where Texas (10-2, 7-2 SEC) and Georgia (11-1, 8-1 SEC) stand before their first meeting of the season.
Texas Stays Put in the AP Top 25 Rankings
The Longhorns stayed at No. 5, despite being No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs remained the top team in the country.
Texas was the country's highest-ranked team before losing to Oklahoma in October. Georgia has been number one for the last four weeks.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 63-0 rout of Georgia Tech. Since falling to Auburn, Georgia has won five in a row, outscoring opponents 214-42. It has completely dominated opponents this season.
These two teams haven't met this season. However, Kirby Smart has had Steve Sarkisian's number. The Bulldogs are 3-0 against the Longhorns since 2024, including two regular-season wins and an SEC title in '24.
An SEC title could solidify Sarkisian's legacy at Texas. The expectation is to bring a national championship to Austin, but finally getting over the Georgia hump would be a significant step for the program.
Will Muschamp's defense could struggle to slow down the Bulldogs' offense. The Longhorns will need their offense to step up and deliver big-time plays. If they can't move the ball downfield, it could be a long day for Sarkisian's team.
The Rest of the AP Top 25
Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into the conference title weekend:
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Utah Utes
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Tennessee Volunteers
7. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
9. BYU Cougars
10. Indiana Hoosiers
11. Iowa Hawkeyes
12. USC Trojans
13. Alabama Crimson Tide
14. Arizona Wildcats
15. UCLA Bruins
16. Houston Cougars
17. Oklahoma Sooners
18. Florida Gators
19. Washington Huskies
20. Ohio State Buckeyes
21. Oregon Ducks
22. Liberty Flames
23. Boise State Broncos
24. Ole Miss Rebels
25. Auburn Tigers
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Zion Trammell graduated from TCU in 2023 with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He currently writes for Texas Longhorns on SI. In addition to writing, he is the play-by-play voice for Southlake Carroll baseball and hosts a TCU show on the Bleav Network. X: @zion_trammellFollow zion_trammell