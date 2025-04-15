Texas Longhorns Alum Scottie Scheffler Finishes Fourth at The Masters
Coming into Master's week, Texas Longhorns Alum Scottie Scheffler was looking to join Jack Nicklaus as the only other player to win three masters in four years. After a 3-under 69 round, Scheffler would card an 8-under in the tournament, which would be enough to finish fourth.
Scheffler, the world's number one player, could not accomplish what he had in 2022 and 2024 when he won the Master's, but according to an AP news report, he was still able to walk away encouraged.
Scheffler said that if a few different things had happened in the find round, he could have had a chance in the tournament and that he wasn't too far off.
“It was easily a week in which I could have gotten frustrated with either how I was playing or how I was swinging or stuff going on on the course, not hitting it where I was looking," he said.
For a moment, it looked like he would have a chance after Rory Mcllroy double-bogeyed on 13 and bogeyed 14 as well, but there looked like a possibility the two-time champion could find his way back into the mix. Scheffler would par his remaining holes and finish at -3 under, hoping the then-tied leaders (Justin Rose and Mcllroy) would continue sliding to force a playoff as he only sat two shots back.
Despite not winning a PGA Tour event yet this year, Scheffler is still encouraged and said he has something to build off of now as he continues his reign as the number-one player in the world for nearly 100 weeks.