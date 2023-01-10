Longhorns OT Christian Jones Returning for 2023

Despite losing Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, the Texas Longhorns will still return the vast majority of an offense that ranked third in the Big 12 in scoring offense, and fifth in total offense.

And on Tuesday, another member of that offense announced his return, with starting right tackle Christian Jones coming back for a sixth season with the program.

"Dear Longhorn Nation, Thank you for every moment," Jones said on Instagram. "These past five years have changed me into a better man, teammate and individual. With that being said, we have unfinished business to take care of. I'll be coming back next season to end it the right way. "

With Jones coming back, the Longhorns will now return their entire starting offensive line from 2022, with freshman Kelvin Banks at left tackle, sophomores Hayden Connor and Jake Majors at left guard and center, respectively, and freshman Cole Hutson at right guard.

Outstanding freshmen Cameron Williams and Devon Campbell will also play key roles in 2023, while other freshmen Malik Agbo, Net Umeozulu, and Connor Robertson should also figure into the rotation.

Not to mention the Longhorns have a talented new crop of offensive linemen coming in as part of the 2023 class, with guards Andre Cojoe and Jaydon Chatman, and tackles Payton Kirkland, Connor Stroh, and Trevor Goosby.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

