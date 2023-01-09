Skip to main content

Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon Commits To Longhorns

The Longhorns have landed a potentially massive commitment from former Arkansas defensive back Jalen Catalon

Former star Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon, who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this month after four years in Fayetteville, has committed to the Texas Longhorns, he announced on Monday. 

Catalon took a visit to the 40 Acres in late December/early January and was reportedly down to the Longhorns, Texas A&M, Purdue and Ole Miss.

He is now the second addition to the secondary via the transfer portal for the Horns, joining Wake Forest cornerback, Gavin Holmes.

Catalon spent four years with the Razorbacks but played in just seven games in the past two seasons due to injury. He had eight total tackles and a pass defense in Arkansas' 40-21 win over Texas last season.

In 18 games with the Razorbacks, Catalon was all over the field, racking up 159 tackles, nine passes defended, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 18 games.

Catalon has suffered from multiple shoulder injuries over the last two seasons, but when healthy, had proved himself to be one of the best safeties in the SEC.

Before his injury issues began Catalon had 99 tackles three interceptions and two forced fumbles in the 2020 season and was named an All-SEC first-team player.

If Catalon can remain healthy in Austin, he could provide a massive boost to the Longhorns' secondary. 

