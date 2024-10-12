WATCH: Texas Longhorns Score Touchdown on Wild Sequence
DALLAS -- Following a slow start, the Texas Longhorns blindsided the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter thanks to a wacky play on offense.
After a 44-yard catch-and-run from Ryan Wingo, Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner broke free for a 36-yard gain on the following play and was headed straight for the end zone. But at the two-yard line, Sooners defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings forced the fumble and the ball nearly rolled out of the back of the end zone.
Fortunately for Wisner and the Longhorns, Silas Bolden's speed came up clutch at an unexpected time. He came out of nowhere and fell on top of the ball for your typical zero-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The score gave Texas a 14-3 lead.
Take a look:
Wisner made up for the miscue shortly afterwards, as he went nearly untouched to the end zone for a 43-yard touchdown on the first play of Texas' next drive. The Longhorns were suddenly up 21-3. He finished the first half with five carries for 94 yards and the touchdown along with two catches for seven yards.
As for Bolden, he had just one catch for three yards in the first half but made arguably the biggest play of the game. Headed into Saturday's game, Bolden has tallied nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. He's also served as Texas' primary punt returner.
Bolden has received tons of praise since arriving as a transfer from the Oregon State Beavers earlier this offseason.
"He's fearless," Sarkisian said. "He's not afraid to do any of the dirty work. He runs all of the route tree. He plays tough. He plays hard. But he also uses his strengths to his ability. He's cat quick. He's fast in the open field. He trusts his speed. He's elusive."