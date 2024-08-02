'Fearless!' Steve Sarkisian Impressed With New Texas WR Silas Bolden
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns had one of the best transfer hauls in the nation this offseason, brining in mutliple potential impact players on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, Alabama transfers Amari Niblack and Isaiah Bond, as well as Houston transfer receiver Matthew Golden stole most of the headlines.
However, former Oregon State standout Silas Bolden flew a bit more under the radar before officially joining the program this summer, and he is already making a major impression on head coach Steve Sarkisian.
"He's fearless," Sarkisian said. "He's not afraid to do any of the dirty work. He runs all of the route tree. He plays tough. He plays hard. But he also uses his strengths to his ability. He's cat quick. He's fast in the open field. He trusts his speed. He's elusive."
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Bolden came to the Longhorns after three years at Oregon State. In each of those three seasons, his production increased, culminating in a junior campaign with 54 catches for 746 yards and five touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 84 yards and two scores.
That said, Bolden also has some major skills in the return game as well, returning 40 kicks for 991 yards and five punts for 105 yards and a score over the last two seasons.
And according to Sarkisian, Bolden's aggressive nature despite his lack of size is what makes him so dangerous for opposing defenses.
"At the end of the day, he doesn't shy away from the contact, and I think that's the key ingredient for a guy who's not the biggest player," Sarkisian said. "He's got to be brave. He's got to have courage. He's got to be fearless. That's what you've seen."