Texas Slugger Ivan Melendez Is Returning To The 40 Acres

After being selected late in the 2021 MLB Draft, Texas Longhorns Slugger Ivan Melendez is returning to the 40 Acres for next season

The Texas Longhorns said goodbye to a handful of key players after the 2021 MLB draft this month, including star pitcher Ty Madden, who was selected in the first round by the Detroit Tigers.

On Wednesday, however, Texas got some extremely good news on the 2022 roster front, when slugger Ivan Melendez announced his intentions return to the 40 Acres next season.

"I wanted to thank the Miami Marlins for selecting me in this year's draft, but I will be returning to Texas this fall," Melendez said via Twitter. "I also wanted to congratulate my teammates who have been selected and chosen to move on with their careers."

A redshirt sophomore out of Coronado high school in El Paso, Texas, Melendez was the Longhorns' most feared hitter in the lineup all season, showing an unmatched skill for power and dominance at the plate.

In 58 games with the Longhorns this season, Melendez finished with 65 hits in 204 at-bats, scoring 38 runs and hitting 51 RBI, while drawing 34 walks.

Melendez also ended the season with a batting average of .319, hitting 13 doubles, three triples, and 13 home runs.

Melendez was huge for the Longhorns in Omaha, keeping the season alive with a clutch home run against Mississippi State in the semi-finals.

Just a sophomore with plenty of room to improve, Melendez will now have the opportunity to hone his skills as he attempts to both improve his draft stock and bring a national championship to Austin in 2022.

