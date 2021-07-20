Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsPodcast
Search
Publish date:

Look: Texas WR Troy Omeire Works Out With Cardinals Star DeAndre Hopkins

Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire spent some time working out with arguably the best pass-catcher in football on Monday, in Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins
Author:

Since the departure of Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay after the 2019 season, the Texas Longhorns have been looking for a true No. 1 wide receiver to carry the load. 

Last season, there were certainly glimpses of that type of talent from Joshua Moore or Jordan Whittington, but never anything consistent enough to garner true first-option confidence. 

Heading into 2021, however, that may be about to change, with highly touted freshman Troy Omeire set to finally take the field for the Longhorns.

READ MORE: Texas' Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

And after being forced to miss all of last season with an injury, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Omeire has been working diligently to improve his game, as he patiently waits to make his mark.

One step in that process came very recently when Omeire was spotted working out with arguably the NFL's best wide-outs -- Arizona Cardinals star, DeAndre Hopkins. 

The pair of receivers both took part in renowned NFL, NBA, and celebrity trainer Justin Allen's work program, giving Omeire an excellent insight into the mind of Hopkins, and how he approaches both his off-season regimen, and his responsibilities as a No. 1 wideout. 

Recommended Articles

omeire_troy_811_practice_p2003
Play
News

Look: Texas Longhorns WR Troy Omeire Works Out With Cardinals Star DeAndre Hopkins

Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire spent some time working out with arguably the best pass-catcher in football on Monday, in Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

Abor
Play
News

Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor Reveals Plans To Visit 40 Acres

The Texas Longhorns will host a major talent at the July 30 recruiting event in Austin

1293704403
Play
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

Texas Longhorns Running Back Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

READ MORE: Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor To Visit Austin July 30

If Omeire could hope to learn from anyone, Hopkins would be a great place to start, with the former Clemson Tiger and Houston Texans great forging himself from a talented, albeit relatively middle-of-the-road "four-star" recruit, into the NFL's top receiving threat.

Texas fans got a brief glimpse of Omeire's talent in the annual Orange-White spring scrimmage in late April, with the freshman catching one pass for 22 yards in limited action. 

But this fall, they will get will the full experience, as Omeire gets his first chance at playing a full season at the college level. 

And given Steve Sarkisian's history with molding wide receiver talent, that should be a very exciting prospect for Longhorns to watch fans as the fall progresses.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

omeire_troy_811_practice_p2003
News

Look: Texas Longhorns WR Troy Omeire Works Out With Cardinals Star DeAndre Hopkins

Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire spent some time working out with arguably the best pass-catcher in football on Monday, in Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

Abor
News

Elite 2022 DL Omari Abor Reveals Plans To Visit 40 Acres

The Texas Longhorns will host a major talent at the July 30 recruiting event in Austin

1293704403
Football

Texas' Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

Texas Longhorns Running Back Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

USATSI_16405875
News

Around The Big 12: Explosive Offense From Kansas State Could Erase "What If" Disappointment

In year three under head coach Chris Klieman, the Wildcats and quarterback Skylar Thompson hope to bury forgettable 2020

BU_FB_Bohanon_Gerry_2019_Big_12_Champ_Game_JPG_1392_2
Football

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Baylor Bears

Texas Longhorns 2021 Opponent Preview: Week Eight Against a Rebuilding Baylor Football Team

Screen Shot 2021-07-19 at 1.38.52 PM
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Target TreVonte' Citizen Announces College Decision

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

keondre coburn
Football

Texas' Coburn Named To 2021 Bednarik Award Watch List

The junior nose-tackle will be a contender for the top defensive player in college football next season

USATSI_16410536
News

Around The Big 12: Aranda Brings Baylor Defense To Forefront

In his first regular season at Baylor, Dave Aranda will be trusting his defense to make noise