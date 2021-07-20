Look: Texas Longhorns WR Troy Omeire Works Out With Cardinals Star DeAndre Hopkins

Longhorns wideout Troy Omeire spent some time working out with arguably the best pass-catcher in football on Monday, in Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

Since the departure of Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay after the 2019 season, the Texas Longhorns have been looking for a true No. 1 wide receiver to carry the load.

Last season, there were certainly glimpses of that type of talent from Joshua Moore or Jordan Whittington, but never anything consistent enough to garner true first-option confidence.

Heading into 2021, however, that may be about to change, with highly touted freshman Troy Omeire set to finally take the field for the Longhorns.

And after being forced to miss all of last season with an injury, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Omeire has been working diligently to improve his game, as he patiently waits to make his mark.

One step in that process came very recently when Omeire was spotted working out with arguably the NFL's best wide-outs -- Arizona Cardinals star, DeAndre Hopkins.

The pair of receivers both took part in renowned NFL, NBA, and celebrity trainer Justin Allen's work program, giving Omeire an excellent insight into the mind of Hopkins, and how he approaches both his off-season regimen, and his responsibilities as a No. 1 wideout.

If Omeire could hope to learn from anyone, Hopkins would be a great place to start, with the former Clemson Tiger and Houston Texans great forging himself from a talented, albeit relatively middle-of-the-road "four-star" recruit, into the NFL's top receiving threat.

Texas fans got a brief glimpse of Omeire's talent in the annual Orange-White spring scrimmage in late April, with the freshman catching one pass for 22 yards in limited action.

But this fall, they will get will the full experience, as Omeire gets his first chance at playing a full season at the college level.

And given Steve Sarkisian's history with molding wide receiver talent, that should be a very exciting prospect for Longhorns to watch fans as the fall progresses.

