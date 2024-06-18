Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners Week 3 Preview: Offensive Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns will host fellow UT system team the UTSA Roadrunners in the third week of the 2024 football season.
Though UTSA is coming out of a first-time bowl win at the Frisco Bowl against the Marshall Thundering Herd, the Roadrunners lost some of its key players. The 2023 leaders in receiving and passing, Joshua Cephus and Frank Harris, both played their last game for the program on Dec. 19.
The Roadrunner offense scored 53 touchdowns and 415 points in the 2023 season, led by running back Robert Henry with 11.
Despite losing key offensive players, head coach Jeff Traylor still has talent under his wing.
Here's who might cause the biggest trouble for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s lineup in this non-conference week three game.
1. RB Kevorian Barnes
Running back Kevorian Barnes is heading into his fourth season with the Roadrunners. In his freshman season, Barnes only rushed 16 yards -- in his sophomore? 851.
Barnes led the Roadrunners in rushing in his redshirt sophomore season with 147 carries for 715 yards and six touchdowns, including one in the season opener against Texas' former Big 12 rivals Houston. UTSA's No. 4 caught 14 passes for 61 yards.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year and named to C-USA All-Freshman team, as well as earning an honorable mention All-Conference in running back.
The running back might not have a famous name like former Texas RB Bijan Robinson or recognition like Jonathon Brooks, but the Longhorn defense must be ready to face a player like him.
2. TE Oscar Cardenas
Redshirt senior Oscar Cardenas is considered by many the best tight-end in the American Atlantic Conference, earning a third-team All-AAC selection in 2023. Cardenas will be coming back for his sixth year in San Antonio.
In 2023, Cardenas caught 32 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor told the San Antonio-Express News that Cardenas is an "unbelievable athlete" with the tenacity to carve his space in the NFL, whether as a tight end or any other position after he opted out of the NFL Draft for another collegiate season.
Cardenas is a dedicated player who wants to ensure he is well-developed all around before making the big change. Texas must study his flexibility to play in multiple positions heading into this week three matchup. If the tight end can live up to his full potential, he can be dangerous.
3. QB Owen McCown
With the departure of record-holder quarterback Frank Harris, all eyes will be on redshirt sophomore Owen McCown.
As Harris was out for part of the 2023 season, McCown got some valuable playing time, and led the Roadrunners to the program's first bowl win against Marshall in his first start for the team.
McCown completed 43 of 58 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns, boasted a .741 completion percentage and rushed for 51 yards in his first season in San Antonio.
The transfer from Colorado set the program’s single-game completion percentage record against No. 20 Tennessee in September, connecting on 18 of 20 passes for 170 yards and scoring the only two touchdowns for the Roadrunners in the game.
Head coach Jeff Traylor has yet to confirm the team's new starting quarterback, but it is fair to say McCown is in good shape for the role.