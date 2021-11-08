Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Texas Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

    The Longhorns will welcome a fledgling Kansas Jayhawks program to Austin that is in the beginning stages of a rebuild
    The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

    In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger

    Ehlinger also threw for 399 yards that afternoon, while running back Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground. 

    The is will be the 20th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Texas winning 16 of the last 17 meetings. 

    Outside of their 2016 victory in Lawrence, Kansas's only wins over the Longhorns on the football field have come in 1938 and 1901

    Stick with LonghornsCountry.com throughout the week as we bring you everything you need to know about the matchup between the Longhorns and the Jayhawks.

    Kansas

    2020 Record: 0-9 (0-8 in Big 12)

    Head coach: Lance Leipold

    Leipold is entering his first season as the Jayhawks head coach.

    Offensive Set: Multiple

    Defensive Set: 4-3

    The Jayhawks offense really struggled in 2020, ranking 123rd in the nation in scoring offense (15.8 ppg) and 126th in the country in total offense, averaging just 259.2 yards per game. 

    In 2021, things have not gotten much better for Kansas, where they rank at the bottom of the Big 12 conference in just about every statistical category.

    Projected starters on Offense:

    QB Jason Bean

    RB Devin Neal

    WR Luke Grimm

    WR Kwame Lassiter II*

    TE Mason Fairchild

    LT Earl Bostick Jr. 

    LG Malik Clark*

    C Mike Novitsky

    RG Michael Ford Jr. 

    RT Bryce Cabeldue

    Much like the offense, the defense in Lawrence was one of the worst in the country. In short, things have been brutal for the Jayhawks, ranking last in the conference in scoring defense, rushing defense, and total defense. 

    They do rank fourth in the conference in pass defense, however, which is a major improvement from a season ago.

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DE Kyron Johnson 

    DT Kenean Caldwell

    DT Caleb Simpson*

    DE Malcolm Lee

    LB Nate Betts

    LB Gavin Potter

    LB Taiwan Berryhill

    CB Jacobee Bryant

    CB  Ra'melo Dotson

    S Ricky Thomas*

    S Kenny Logan Jr*

