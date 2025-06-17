Texas Longhorns Women's Basketball Reveals SEC Opponents for Next Season
The SEC officially announced conference opponents for the upcoming women’s basketball season on Tuesday, and the Texas Longhorns revealed their opponents shortly after.
The schedule consists of 14 games on a single round robin of home or away, with the addition of one rotating opponent that will be faced both at home and away. This makes for a total of 16 conference games.
Texas will face Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU at home. On the road, they will compete against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and LSU.
With conference play set to start on Jan 1., 2026, the Longhorns have a little over six months to prepare for each of these opponents. The SEC is a powerhouse conference in women’s basketball, but the Longhorns left their mark on it during their inaugural season last year.
They earned the title of SEC regular season champions and advanced to the final four round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in 22 years, and the expectation is that they will carry that momentum into this upcoming season.
They will twice face an LSU team that ESPN has ranked as No. 5 overall on their Women's NCAA basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 list (one spot below Texas), meaning that the Longhorns will have to bring their A-game against the Tigers both in Austin and in Baton Rouge.
While LSU is a tough team to play twice during conference play, the Longhorns are no strangers to challenging rotating opponents. Last year, they faced South Carolina both at home and away, establishing a record of 1-1 against the Gamecocks.
As many Longhorn fans know, also Texas shared their SEC regular season championship with South Carolina, and the Gamecocks would go on to defeat the Longhorns in the SEC tournament championship and in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.
In other words, South Carolina is the team to beat at both the conference and national levels. Texas will face them on the road during conference play, and last year’s results indicate that Texas should be cautious when approaching an opponent like the Gamecocks when they have the home court advantage.
Oklahoma, Kentucky and Alabama are the next highest ranked teams in the SEC from last year after South Carolina, Texas and LSU. Texas faces Oklahoma and Kentucky at home, while they will have to travel to Alabama.
Given the strength of the SEC, no conference schedule is a light one. Obstacles are practically guaranteed, but with last year’s energy propelling them forward, this season has the potential to be a pivotal one for Texas women’s basketball.