Texas Loses Commitment From Elite In-State WR

Steve Sarkisian lost a major commitment on Thursday afternoon when elite in-state wideout Evan Stewart de-committed from the Texas Longhorns.
The Texas Longhorns recruiting momentum took a substantial hit on Thursday afternoon when elite in-state wide receiver Evan Stewart de-committed from the program. 

Stewart announced his de-commitment via his Twitter account, giving Steve Sarkisian his first de-commitment as the new head coach for the Longhorns. 

"With consideration of multiple things and time of thinking, I will be de-committing from the University of Texas and making my recruitment back 100% open," Stewart said in his statement. "Being a top recruit in the naming is a blessing but I'm not a regular recruit. I have been on no visits and have seen nor even met any college coaches and will wait out until this dead period is over and lifted and we are able to see and visit campuses again. I would like to explore all of my options thoroughly, and take it slow, and do it the right way. Thank you hookem nation for your support."

Stewart was originally the sixth commitment of the 2022 class and the second wide receiver to pledge to Sarkisian. He had chosen the Longhorns over other recruiting powerhouses such as Alabama, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star is one of the most coveted wideouts in the entire class, and one of the top recruits in the state of Texas. 

In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. 

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump. 

With Stewart's commitment now back open, the Longhorns will go back to the drawing board in order to find a suitable replacement. Luckily for Sarkisian and company, there is a laundry list of elite wideouts that still have a major interest in the direction of the program. 

