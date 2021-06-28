Texas' Madden Collects Another First Team All-American Selection

Ty Madden's campaign on the mound during the 2021 season captured the hearts of Texas fans and the eyes of the nation.

After leading a strong Longhorn bullpen throughout the regular season and into the College World Series, the sophomore was named to the D1 Baseball All-American First tea, according to an announcement from the organization on Monday.

The Texas star was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and is expected to enter into the MLB Draft next month. He had already been named to two additional All-American teams in announcements earlier this month, as well as a Perfect Game First-Team selection.

Madden was the focal point of a Texas bullpen that secured a 50-17 record and the No. 2 overall seed in the College Men's Baseball tournament. After advancing to the CWS for the first since 2018, the Longhorns went 3-2 in Omaha before a walk-off loss against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Cypress native started two games for Texas at the CWS, both coming against the Bulldogs. Over 18 innings pitched, he impressed with 18 strikeouts, four earned runs allowed, and only five walks.

On the season, Madden finished with a 7-5 record after starting in every game he appeared in. He maintained a 2.45 ERA over 113.2 total innings pitched while holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average. Madden's 137 strikeouts in 2021 are the most by a Texas pitcher J.P Howell in 2004.

Madden finishes his Texas career with 37 appearances on the mound to go along with 30 starts. Over the course of 180.3 innings pitched, he totaled a 14-6 record with exactly 200 strikeouts.

Madden will be sorely missed on the Forty Acres, but his impact and production on the mound will be remembered by Longhorn Nation for years to come.

