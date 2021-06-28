Texas Targets Devon Campbell, Bryce Anderson, and other 2022 Prospects Recap Their Austin Visits

The Texas Longhorns hosted their last big visit event before the dead period this past weekend. What did the prospects think of their time on the 40 Acres?

Numerous 2022 Longhorn recruits made their way to Austin this past weekend.

Headlined by safety Bryce Anderson, who once made a silent commitment to Texas, the Longhorns will compete against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M for the elite prospect.

Additionally, the Longhorns staff made a timely push for running back Jamarion Miller, who will be a great addition to complete a two-running back class behind Jaydon Blue.

On July 1st, the Longhorns are also trending to land their first offensive lineman in the 2022 class, Cam Williams, who measures in at 6’5 and 360 lb.

Lastly, stud cornerback Jaylon Gilbeau remained firm on his commitment to Texas. Gilbeau has been wavering between the Longhorns and TCU.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the past weekend:

OT Devon Campbell - Bowie (Arlington, TX)

RB Jamarion Miller - Tyler Legacy (Tyler, TX)

S Bryce Anderson - West Brook (Beaumont, TX)

DL Justice Finkley - Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL)

DL Aaron Bryant - Southaven (Southaven, MS)

LB TJ Dudley - Montgomery Catholic Preparatory (Montgomery, AL)

CB Jaylon Gilbeau - Memorial (Port Arthur, TX) *

DL KJ Miles - St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ)

DL Jaray Bledsoe - Bremond (Bremond, TX)

ATH Arlis Boardingham - Birmingham (Van Nuys, CA)

OT Cam Williams - Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

(* = Texas commit)

In the meantime, summer workouts will resume for the team in preparation for fall camp.

What do you think of the 2022 class? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

