Texas OF Austin Todd To Miss Remainder Of Senior Season

Texas Longhorns senior outfielder Austin Todd will be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season due a shoulder injury

Texas right fielder Austin Todd's season is officially over following a shoulder injury he suffered in the Longhorns 15-9 win over Sam Houston State on March 9, the school announced.

Todd suffered the injury sliding into second base in the fourth inning, and did not return to the game. Following an MRI, Todd was diagnosed with a torn labrum and will require surgery.

“Todd will rehab in Austin under the supervision of Texas Baseball’s medical team,” The school said in a press release.

The fifth-year senior has appeared in six games this season, and will be eligible to apply for a medical redshirt, and possibly a sixth season.

READ MORE: March Madness: Why DFW Has To Root For The Longhorns

However, Texas head coach David Pierce has indicated to reporters that Todd has yet to make that decision, and is still weighing the options on his future.

READ MORE: Former Longhorns Star Cat Osterman Takes Last Shot at Olympic Glory

Before the injury, Todd was hitting .292 for the Longhorns in his six appearances with two RBI. Before last season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Todd was hitting .375 in 17 games with 27 hits and 15 RBI.

In 2019 Todd hit .256 with 50 hits and 38 RBI in 52 games.

CONTINUE READING: Seahawks Sign Ex-Longhorns Star Poona Ford to 2-Year Deal

Do you think Todd will come back for a sixth season? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.