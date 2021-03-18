Seahawks Sign Ex-Longhorns Star Poona Ford to 2-Year Deal

Texas Longhorns ex Poona Ford signed a two-year with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday afternoon

The NFL Free Agency period officially opened on Wednesday afternoon, with a flurry of deals being signed across the NFL.

One of the deals belonged to ex-Longhorns star defensive tackle Poona Ford, who inked a two-year contract worth up to $14 million, including incentives.

The Seahawks had the option to tender the now-former restricted free agent but opted to secure his services instead, following a breakthrough start to his NFL career.

Instead, Ford will earn a $4.4 million base salary in 2021, just under the restricted free agent tender amount, with the opportunity to earn more in the 2022 season. Ford will become an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2023 season.

Ford, who began his career as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 draft, exceeded all expectations in his rookie season, playing in 11 games with one start, and finishing with 21 tackles and three tackles for loss.

In 2019, his role increased even more starting in 14 of 15 appearances, notching 32 tackles with five tackles for loss, .5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

In 2020, Ford had easily his best season with Seattle, starting all 16 games at his defensive tackle spot, and ending the year with 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

