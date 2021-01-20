Texas Offers 2 Top O-Linemen; Visiting With Star RB?

Despite being in the final stretch of the 2021 recruiting cycle, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hard at work building his 2022 class.

Much to his fans' delight, Sarkisian has begun his 2022 recruiting project by going big-game hunting, offering scholarships to a pair of out-of-state five-star recruits, as well as a pair of in-state defenders.

First of the group to announce their Texas offer was five-star offensive tackle and Lynchburg, Virginia native, Zach Rice. The rising senior announced his offer via his personal Twitter account.

Rice, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 282 pounds, currently ranks as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 12 overall prospect in the nation.

Shortly following the announcement of Rice, five-star offensive tackle Gunner Givens, also out of Virginia, announced his offer from Sarkisian and staff.

Givens comes in just behind Rice in the national rankings, coming in as the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 17 overall recruits in the country.

Both Rice and Givens announced their offers on Monday night.

The Longhorns weren't done there, however, as they also offered a pair of in-state recruits on Tuesday, in three-star defensive end Garfield Lawrence of Tyler Legacy, and Bremond High School defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe.

Bledsoe is not currently ranked in this year's rankings but is said to be an up-and-coming prospect at the position. He has received offers from other power-five schools such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Arkansas, Baylor, and Texas A&M.

Last but not least, the Horns are also rumored to be in line for a visit from 2021 four-star Houston-Area running back L.J. Johnson. A four-star recruit, Johnson is the No.3 ranked running back in the country, and the nation's No. 40 overall recruit per 247Sports.

Johnson is thought to be a Texas A&M lean.